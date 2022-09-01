NewsVideos

Climate Change: Amazon Forest is raging with 31,000+ fires

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged in August to the highest for the month since 2010, government data showed on August 31, surpassing the blazes in August 2019 that drew global attention soon after President Jair Bolsonaro took office.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
