Climate Change: How are the Spanish tackling the heatwave?

Amid the scorching heat, thousands cooled off in Madrid on July 17 during an annual water fight festival. Participants in the "Naval Battle" of Vallecas used water guns, jars and buckets to tackle the extreme heatwave that hit the country for the seventh day.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
