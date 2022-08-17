Climate change: What's next for California?

California has felt a serious effect of global warming. What's worse it the outcome of a study by the climate scientists from the University of California Los Angeles. They are concerned about another possible effect of global warming: a catastrophic 'mega flood.' Watch the video to know more...

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

