Climate change: What's next for California?

California has felt a serious effect of global warming. What's worse it the outcome of a study by the climate scientists from the University of California Los Angeles. They are concerned about another possible effect of global warming: a catastrophic 'mega flood.' Watch the video to know more...

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
