videoDetails

Close aids of Atiq Ahmed being investigated in Umesh Pal Case

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, three close friends of Mafia Atiq Ahmed were under the scanner and were also interrogated, but after the death of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the needle of suspicion is on Guddu Muslim as well as three other people. Learn in detail in this report the latest update related to this matter.