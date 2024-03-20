Advertisement
Close Aids of Elvish Yadav Arrested

Mar 20, 2024
YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish's two associates have been arrested. The names of the accused are said to be Vinay and Ishwar. Both the accused have been accused of supplying snake venom to Elvish.

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
Congress attacks BJP over Badaun Murder
Congress attacks BJP over Badaun Murder

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
Congress attacks BJP over Badaun Murder
Congress attacks BJP over Badaun Murder