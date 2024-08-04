Advertisement
Cloud burst hits in Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Cloud burst in Kavcherwan of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. Power canal filled with silt, fields filled with water. Army, police and SDRF teams reached the spot.

