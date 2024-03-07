NewsVideos
CM Arvind Kejriwal called emergency meeting at 4 pm

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Delhi Cabinet Emergency Meet: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of the Delhi Cabinet at 4 pm. This meeting has been called regarding electricity subsidy. Electricity subsidy bill can be brought during this period. Know in detail in this report what can happen during this meeting.

