videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal makes big claim on Water Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Kejriwal Wazirpur Speech: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement in Wazirpur area of ​​Delhi. He said, 'We have worked. Don't know how to do politics. There is no need to pay water bills.