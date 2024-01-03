trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705838
CM Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Top 25 News: ED today summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the third time in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Describing the ED summons as illegal, Kejriwal has once again refused to appear. See 25 top news of today.

