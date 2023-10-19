trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677373
CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement before Rajasthan elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Before the Rajasthan Assembly elections, there is a big earthquake again in the Congress. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he wants to leave the post of Chief Minister, but this post is not leaving him. He further said that maybe the CM will not even leave him. Gehlot has also given a big statement on ticket distribution.
Rajasthan Congress Conflict,CM Ashok Gehlot,Sachin Pilot,congress rajasthan,Vasundhara Raje,Rajasthan Congress crisis,bjp vs congress in rajasthan,rajasthan congress news,Rajasthan Election 2023,Rajasthan news,rajasthan congress mission repeat,BJP vs Congress,mission rajasthan,rajasthan congress meeting,rajasthan congress crisis news,mission rajasthan 2023,rajasthan election news,congress crisis in rajasthan,rajasthan congress mla resigns,