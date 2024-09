videoDetails

CM Atishi Marlena's new announcement over Delhi roads

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Delhi's new CM Atishi Marlena has made a big announcement. Atishi Marlena says, 'The entire cabinet will go to different parts of Delhi from tomorrow and inspect the roads. Delhi's roads will be pothole free by Diwali.