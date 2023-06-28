NewsVideos
CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed concern over UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Bhupesh Baghel on UCC: Attacking PM Modi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that he thinks only according to Hindu-Muslim, he is not worried about tribals. There are tribals in Chhattisgarh, their rules are according to the orthodox tradition. Now if Uniform Civil Code is implemented then what will happen to their orthodox tradition?

