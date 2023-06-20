NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Biren Singh gave a warning to the miscreants on Manipur Violence!

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Manipur Violence: There are continuous reports of violence from Manipur. Giving a stern warning, CM Biren Singh said that if you commit violence, the consequences will be bad.

All Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
play icon1:7
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
play icon9:35
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
play icon8:0
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
play icon1:56
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
Jagannath Yatra begins across the country, watch visuals from Puri, Ahmedabad and Delhi
play icon3:23
Jagannath Yatra begins across the country, watch visuals from Puri, Ahmedabad and Delhi

Trending Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
play icon1:7
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
play icon9:35
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
play icon8:0
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
play icon1:56
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
Jagannath Yatra begins across the country, watch visuals from Puri, Ahmedabad and Delhi
play icon3:23
Jagannath Yatra begins across the country, watch visuals from Puri, Ahmedabad and Delhi
manipur hinsa,manipur hinsa kya hai,manipur hinsa news,manipur hinsa ka karan,manipur hinsa video,Manipur violence,manipur violence explained,manipur violence reason,CM Biren Singh,cm biren singh on manipur hinsa,cm biren singh on manipur violence,biren singh,biren singh manipur,Violence in Manipur,hinsa in manipur,manipur cm on,manipur cm on violence,Manipur CM,manipur cm news today,Zee Hindustan,Zee News,Manipur news,manipur violence today,