CM Biren Singh will meet the governor today at 1 pm amid ongoing violence in Manipur, may resign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Violence continues in the northeastern state of Manipur. The central and state government also deployed army and paramilitary forces there, but the situation remained as it was. Meanwhile, news is coming that Chief Minister Biren Singh, who failed to stop the violence, may resign.

