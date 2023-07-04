trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630588
CM Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi amidst UCC Draft in Uttarakhand

Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami amid Uttarakhand UCC Draft. During this, CM Dhami informed PM Modi about the ongoing development projects and progress in Uttarakhand. Know in detail in this report what issues PM Modi discussed with CM Dhami in this meeting.
