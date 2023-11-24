trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691898
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Dhami said- Rescue operation will be completed soon in Uttarkashi

|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Today is the 13th day of the Silkyara Tunnel accident of Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the rescue operation is in the final stages. the team trying to rescue the workers has reached very close. Earlier news came that NDRF team is practicing rescue of workers. The NDRF team will take out the workers through pipes.
Follow Us

All Videos

Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Play Icon10:55
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
Play Icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Play Icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Play Icon5:20
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
Play Icon12:46
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan

Trending Videos

Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
play icon10:55
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
play icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
play icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
play icon5:20
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
play icon12:46
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel rescue 13th day,13th day of uttarkashi tunnel rescue,silk yara tunnel live,silk yara tunnel update,silk yara tunnel rescue,uttarakhand rescue operation news,uttarakhand silkyara news,cm dhami,cm dhami on uttarkashi tunnel rescue,Breaking News,trending news,tunnel rescue,Uttarkashi Tunnel NDRF Rescue,ndrf rescue practice,Zee News,