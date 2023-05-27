NewsVideos
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal and KCR Joint PC: After the order of the Supreme Court, the Central Government has reversed the decision through an ordinance. After which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to seek support from KCR on this issue. After which both have also held a joint press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,CM Arvind Kejriwal,cm kcr,arvind kejriwal latest news,cm arvind kejriwal press meet live,arvind kejriwal latest news today,cm kcr meets delhi cm arvind kejriwal live,arvind kejriwal latest speech,cm kcr press meet live,cm arvind kejriwal live,arvind kejriwal road show,kcr arvind kejriwal meet,KCR,delhi cm arvind kejriwal live,arvind kejriwal meet cm kcr,cm arvind kejriwal to meet cm kcr,Kejriwal,