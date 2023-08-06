trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645264
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Arrests of those accused of violence in Haryana's Nuh are continuing, as well as the process of razing the houses from where stones were pelted is also going on. Bulldozer operation started at Nuh's Sahara Hotel this morning.

Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
play icon2:37
Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon10:10
Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi underway
play icon2:11
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi underway
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
play icon3:7
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
