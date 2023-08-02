trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643810
CM Khattar's surrender on Nuh violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence Update: The Haryana government has described the violence in Nuh and other districts of the state as part of a well-planned conspiracy. The people of Haryana are waiting for security from CM Khattar. But Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar raised his hands. In response to the question asked about the violence, he made it clear that he cannot give security to everyone.

