CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Chief Minister Of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee participates in a government distribution programme in Bardhaman,This event underscores the state's dedication to serving its people by ensuring the effective distribution of essential resources.

