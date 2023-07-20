trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637853
CM N Biren Singh makes big remark on Manipur Viral Video

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
CM N Biren on Manipur Viral Video: In the Manipur viral video case, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made a big statement on the accused and said, 'will ensure punishment to the accused'. This case pertains to May 4 when two women of one community in Manipur were paraded naked on the streets by people from the other side. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the police took action and registered an FIR on the matter.
