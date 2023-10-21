trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678127
CM Nitish Kumar clarified on 'friendship' statement

Oct 21, 2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given a big statement about BJP a few days ago. In that statement, Nitish Kumar had praised BJP a lot. Now Nitish has also given clarification regarding that statement. He has said that his statement has been shown wrong by the media.
