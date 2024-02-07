trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718805
CM Dhami's Historic Call for Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Assembly

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Uttarakhand Assembly. He highlights the opportunity for the state to make history and set a direction for the entire country. Dhami expresses the fulfillment of the dream envisioned by the Constitution makers, turning it into a reality on the ground. He encourages other states to follow suit, marking a momentous occasion in the journey of creating history.

