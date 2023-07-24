trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639647
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Home Minister on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Preparation to bring UCC in Uttarakhand has intensified. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue on Sunday night during his stay in New Delhi. The meeting lasted for about 3 hours
