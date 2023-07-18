trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637078
CM Shinde's roar! 'All records will be broken in 2024', a big attack on the opposition

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Important meeting of NDA is going to be held in Delhi at 5 pm. 38 parties of NDA will participate. Senior leaders have reached Delhi for the meeting..Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has targeted the opposition..He said that the opposition may make as many allegations against PM Modi..But in 2024 the NDA government will come again.
