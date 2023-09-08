trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659337
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Dahi Handi celebration on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Follow Us

All Videos

When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi
play icon6:26
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi
Delhi Host G20 Summit: The arrival of guests has started!
play icon10:44
Delhi Host G20 Summit: The arrival of guests has started!
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
play icon1:8
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success

Trending Videos

When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi
play icon6:26
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi
Delhi Host G20 Summit: The arrival of guests has started!
play icon10:44
Delhi Host G20 Summit: The arrival of guests has started!
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
play icon1:8
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success