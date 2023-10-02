trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669954
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's emotional speech

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
After completing almost 18 years in power in Madhya Pradesh, today Shivraj said emotionally, 'I will miss you a lot when I leave'. Shivraj further said that you will not be able to forget me like this. Is this a sign that the time has come for Shivraj's departure?
Follow Us

All Videos

Bihar releases Caste census, read details here!
play icon5:6
Bihar releases Caste census, read details here!
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
play icon1:41
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
play icon3:15
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
play icon3:39
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
play icon5:2
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar

Trending Videos

Bihar releases Caste census, read details here!
play icon5:6
Bihar releases Caste census, read details here!
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
play icon1:41
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
play icon3:15
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
play icon3:39
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
play icon5:2
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Shivraj Singh,cm shivraj emotional,shivraj speech main chala jaunga,shivraj speech tum mujhe bhula na paoge,shivraj singh chouhan news today,Shivraj Singh Chauhan,MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,cm shivraj singh chouhan news,shivraj singh chouhan news,emotional shivraj singh chouhan,cm shivraj today news,shivraj singh chouhan speech today,shivraj singh chauhan news,shivraj emotional speech today,Zee News,