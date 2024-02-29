trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726251
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Congress observer DK Shivakumar expresses optimism after discussions in Shimla. Addressing recent challenges, he states, "Our CM acknowledged failures, but they won't persist. MLAs, PCC president, and CM have sorted differences. A coordination committee with five to six members will work together to save the party and government." A positive outlook for party unity and governance emerges.

