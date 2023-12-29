trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704064
CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Ayodhya

Dec 29, 2023
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on Ayodhya visit today. He has reached Ayodhya amid strict security arrangements and will review preparations for PM Modi's program. Apart from this, he will also take stock of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha preparations.

