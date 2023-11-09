trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686277
CM Yogi Adityanath: UP cabinet meet in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
After taking stock of the construction work of Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues left for Ramkatha Sangrahalaya, where the UP cabinet meeting was to be held. Yogi and his cabinet ministers reached Ram Katha Museum by electric bus, where the first photo session took place.
