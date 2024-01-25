trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713848
CM Yogi Adityanath's Speech On Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
In a powerful moment at a public event in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raises the resounding slogan of "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to address the gathering. The event is set to witness the launch of various development projects, underscoring the unified commitment towards progress and governance.

