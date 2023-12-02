trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694340
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Ayodhya: Flights can start from Sri Ram Airport before the consecration of Ramlala in Ram temple. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State VK Singh can inspect Shriram Airport.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Play Icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Play Icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
Play Icon2:13
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Play Icon5:11
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
Play Icon12:35
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO

Trending Videos

Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
play icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
play icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
play icon2:13
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
play icon5:11
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
play icon12:35
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, watch VIDEO
Ayodhya,sri ram airport,Ayodhya news,Shri Ram Airport,ram mandir inauguration,ram temple inauguration,UP news,Ayodhya shri ram airport flights,flights likely to start soon,airport,Ayodhya temple,Ram Janmabhoomi,Ayodhya news,Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport,Ayodhya airport,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,ayodhya airport update,ayodhya airport model,Ayodhya Airport news,sri ram airport ayodhya,ayodhya airport project,ayodhya airport international,