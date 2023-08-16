trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649548
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi announces compensation of 4 lakh rupees in Vrindavan Accident Case

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Vrindavan Accident News Today: A painful case has come to light in Vrindavan of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. So far 4 people have died due to the collapse of a building here. It is feared that this figure may increase. It is being told that four have died due to being buried under the debris of this old building. Police has reached the spot. The local people rescued and took out the dead bodies of all. Along with this, the injured have been immediately taken to the hospital.

All Videos

Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: A horrifying picture of the devastation in the temple
play icon0:51
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: A horrifying picture of the devastation in the temple
Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi and pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Samadhi today
play icon1:0
Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi and pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Samadhi today
PM Modi to visit Sadaiv Atal on 5th Death Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
play icon0:35
PM Modi to visit Sadaiv Atal on 5th Death Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA: Unheard stories of independence, 15 stories of independence on 15 August.
play icon12:55
DNA: Unheard stories of independence, 15 stories of independence on 15 August.
DNA: PM Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort
play icon11:54
DNA: PM Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Trending Videos

Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: A horrifying picture of the devastation in the temple
play icon0:51
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: A horrifying picture of the devastation in the temple
Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi and pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Samadhi today
play icon1:0
Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi and pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Samadhi today
PM Modi to visit Sadaiv Atal on 5th Death Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
play icon0:35
PM Modi to visit Sadaiv Atal on 5th Death Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA: Unheard stories of independence, 15 stories of independence on 15 August.
play icon12:55
DNA: Unheard stories of independence, 15 stories of independence on 15 August.
DNA: PM Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort
play icon11:54
DNA: PM Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort
vrindavan accident news today,vrindavan accident today,vrindavan accident news,vrindavan accident,CM Yogi,cm yogi live today,cm yogi live,cm yogi on vrindavan accident,Yogi,yogi on vrindavan accident,yogi on mathura,cm yogi announcement today,mathura roof collapse,vrindavan roof collapse,roof collapse in vrindavan,yogi breaking news,compensation,trending news,UP news,Uttar Pradesh news,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,