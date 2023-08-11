trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647632
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi attacks Akhilesh Yadav in UP Assembly

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Yogi UP Vidhan Sabha Speech: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a speech in the UP Assembly today. During this, he hit back at the allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said, 'He does not know the ground reality. Those who eat with a silver spoon do not understand pain.

All Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon

Trending Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
yogi up vidhan sabha,yogi up vidhan sabha speech,up vidhan sabha yogi speech,yogi adityanath up vidhan sabha speech,yogi vidhan sabha,yogi vidhan sabha today,yogi vidhan sabha full speech,yogi on akhilesh yadav,up monsoon session,uttar pradesh monsoon satra,monsoon session of up assembly 2023 date,monsoon session of up assembly 2023,akhilesh vs yogi,Yogi,yogi parliament speech,yogi parliament speech today,yogi in parliament,CM Yogi,Zee News,Breaking News,