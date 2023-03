videoDetails

CM Yogi congratulates UP on occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Ram Navami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Meanwhile, there is great enthusiasm in Ayodhya regarding Ram Navami. UP CM Yogi Adityanath wished and congratulated Ram Navami. Listen in detail in this report what CM Yogi said.