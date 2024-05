videoDetails

CM Yogi issues ultimatum to Goons and Mafia in UP

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

CM Yogi Ultimatum to Goons and Mafia: While addressing a rally amid Lok Sabha elections 2024, CM Yogi has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party. CM Yogi said, 'previously Samajwadi Party goons used to occupy vacant plots. Now the mafia is hanged upside down.' Further, CM Yogi said, 'Seven generations of tyrants will remember. The condition of good governance is security without discrimination.'