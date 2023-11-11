trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686940
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
You can see the excitement of Diwali everywhere. Lights are visible everywhere. Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Ayodhya also. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi himself reached Ayodhya and pulled the chariot of Lord Ram.
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Play Icon6:49
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Play Icon3:20
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Play Icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Play Icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
Play Icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon

