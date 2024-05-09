Advertisement
CM Yogi makes huge remark On Sam Pitroda's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Sam Pitroda has given a big statement on Indians. He said, 'People of North East look like Chinese. People of South India look like Africans. CM Yogi has made huge remark on this statement of Sam Pitroda.

