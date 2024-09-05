Advertisement
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya ahead of UP ByPoll

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
To The Point: Lord Ram's city Ayodhya is in the headlines because of the by-elections but today the stir is intense because CM Yogi is coming to Ramsevakpuram to attend the Pran Pratishtha program of the Shiva temple built on South Indian style. This is his fourth visit in the last one month. SP is saying After all, why is Yogi touring Ayodhya? The question is whether Yogi will be able to convert the defeat in Ayodhya in the Lok Sabha elections into victory this time? Will BJP be able to get the blessings of public victory through Shiv Sadhana in Ram's city? Today we will debate on this to the point.

