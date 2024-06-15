videoDetails

CM Yogi to hold meeting with Mohan Bhagwat

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Mohan Bhagwat-CM Yogi Meeting: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to meet in Gorakhpur today. Everyone's eyes are on their meeting. It is believed that there can be a discussion between the two about BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. This meeting is considered very important after the BJP's crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. It is being speculated that after this meeting, Yogi can get full support of RSS in the UP assembly elections. Due to which Yogi Adityanath will become stronger in UP. Today we will discuss the meeting of Yogi and Bhagwat but before that see this report.