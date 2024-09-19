videoDetails

CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is going to Ayodhya once again today. This is CM Yogi's fifth visit to Ayodhya in a month. During this, CM Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 83 projects worth about one thousand crores in Ayodhya. In this, 40 projects worth Rs 49.75 crore will be gifted to the people of Milkipur alone. Earlier this month, CM Yogi was on Milkipur tour on 5th September. Yogi Adityanath will reach Vidya Mandir Inter College, Milkipur today at 10.40 am. Yogi himself has taken command of Milkipur by-election. This seat is Awadhesh