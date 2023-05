videoDetails

CM Yogi to visit Prayagraj today first time after Atiq Ahmed Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath will be on a tour of Prayagraj today. This is the first visit after the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. During this, he will also address other public meetings. Know in detail in this report in what ways this tour is special.