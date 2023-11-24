trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691776
CM Yogi visits Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath is on a tour of Ayodhya. Along with this, he is going to visit Ramlala in some time. Let us tell you that even before this Yogi had offered prayers in Hanumangarhi.
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Play Icon16:39
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
North Korea launches spy satellite
Play Icon1:15
North Korea launches spy satellite
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
Play Icon1:6
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers
Play Icon2:12
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers
Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh
Play Icon2:33
Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh

Yogi Adityanath,CM Yogi,cm yogi in ayodhya,Yogi in Ayodhya,breaking,Ayodhya,Ram Mandir,cm yogi visit ayodhya,Ramlala,yogi ramlala darshan,cm yogi in hanumangarh,elections 2023,UP news,ayodhya latest news,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,yogi in ayodhya ram mandir,yogi in ram mandir,cm yogi news,cm yogi in ayodhya today,Zee News,Breaking News,ramlala pran pratishtha,Hindi News,