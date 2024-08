videoDetails

CM Yogi visits Mathura on occasion of Janmashtami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

A big news has come from UP regarding Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that Janmashtami will be celebrated with great pomp in all the police stations of UP. Under this, police personnel have also been encouraged to be a part of the happiness of this festival. Along with this, CM Yogi himself will come to Mathura and participate in special events on the occasion of Janmashtami.