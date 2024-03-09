NewsVideos
CM Yogi's big statement on Jai Shri Ram slogans

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement. Yogi Adityanath said that earlier people used to be lathicharged for saying Jai Shri Ram, but now the world is coming to Ayodhya. CM Yogi also mentioned 'Modi's Guarantee' in his speech.

