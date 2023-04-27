NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi's rally in Firozabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Firozabad. CM Yogi Adityanath said in the rally that before 2017, guns were waved, earlier there was violence on festivals.

