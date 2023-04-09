NewsVideos
videoDetails

CNG-PNG prices reduces in Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
After Mumbai, now the price of CNG and PNG has come down in Delhi as well. The new prices came into effect from 6 am today. Prices also fell in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

All Videos

Investigation intensifies in Umesh Pal Murder Case
8:14
Investigation intensifies in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Congress big meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house
0:28
Congress big meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house
Badhir News: Police alert on Amritpal Singh in Punjab
6:20
Badhir News: Police alert on Amritpal Singh in Punjab
Another case on Atique Ahmed's family
5:44
Another case on Atique Ahmed's family
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years
6:4
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years

Trending Videos

8:14
Investigation intensifies in Umesh Pal Murder Case
0:28
Congress big meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house
6:20
Badhir News: Police alert on Amritpal Singh in Punjab
5:44
Another case on Atique Ahmed's family
6:4
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years
CNG price,PNG price,cng png price,gas price,Price hike,PNG prices,CNG price in Delhi,CNG price hike,petrol price,cng price news,png price in delhi,PNG price hike,CNG price hiked,png price hiked,cng png price hike,LPG price hike,cng png price hiked,cng-png price hike,CNG prices,CNG price Delhi,fuel price hike,png prices hiked,cng prices hiked,png and cng prices,Petrol price hike,natural gas prices,price,petrol diesel price,