videoDetails

CNG-PNG prices to be reduced by 10 percent

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Central government has given a big gift to public on BJP's 44th Foundation Day. There will be decrease of up to 10 percent in the prices of CNG and PNG. The Central Government has approved the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh Committee.