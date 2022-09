CNG users should know this, otherwise there may be a big loss

A danger also persists while using CNG. It has been seen many times that there is a problem of gas leakage in CNG vehicles. In such a situation, if the driver of the vehicle or any person sitting inside it smokes, then the life of all the people can be in danger. Here you have to keep in mind that if you are traveling in a CNG vehicle, then never smoke in it even by mistake.