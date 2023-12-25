trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702604
Cold Wave Grips Delhi-NCR, temperature drops to 9 degrees

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Cold Wave grips North India. Huge drop has been recorded in Delhi-NCRs temperature. As per latest reports, Delhi's temperature has been recorded at 8 degrees. With the drop in temperature, the level of pollution has witnessed a rapid increase. Watch the current weather conditions of Delhi in this report.

India is celebrating Christmas with high enthusiasm
India is celebrating Christmas with high enthusiasm
Christmas Delight at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati: Nursing Team Spreads Festive Joy Through Decorations and Carol Singing
Christmas Delight at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati: Nursing Team Spreads Festive Joy Through Decorations and Carol Singing
Arbaaz Khan's Magical Wedding Moment: A Melodious Affair with 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' Featuring Father-Son Duo and Shura's Graceful Dance
Arbaaz Khan's Magical Wedding Moment: A Melodious Affair with 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' Featuring Father-Son Duo and Shura's Graceful Dance
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar

